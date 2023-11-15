Euro 2024 official match ball revealed - and it's instantly a classic

The Euro 2024 official match ball has been revealed by Adidas ahead of the tournament next summer in Germany.

With the Euro 2024 qualifiers set to conclude during this international break, each nation heading to Germany will now know what ball they'll be kicking around the Olympiastadion, Allianz Arena and Signal Iduna Park.

Named the Fussballliebe - meaning 'love of football' in German - it will be the first match ball in European Championships history to feature Connected Ball Technology, the same technology used in the World Cup 2022 Al Rihla ball.

The official match ball at the Olympiastadion (Image credit: Adidas )

A sensor inside of the ball will help VAR with semi-automated offside decisions, while also providing 500 pieces of a data a second to detect when the ball is, or crucially isn't, touched.

The ball features a striking design which Adidas claims "represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game through prominent black wing shapes accentuated with colourful edges, curves and dots.

"The use of bold red, blue, green and orange celebrates both the vibrance that the competing nations bring to the tournament and the pure simplicity of football that attracts so much love from fans around the world."

The sensor inside the Euro 2024 match ball (Image credit: Adidas )

Illustrations of each of the tournament’s stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city, too,

Available to buy for £130, the Euro 2024 match ball will feature in all 51 tournament matches this upcoming summer.

