Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Romania vs Netherlands?

Netherlands face Romania in the last 16 of Euro 2024

Romania take on Netherlands in the early offering on Tuesday as the last 16 at Euro 2024 draws to a close. The game will be shown live on BBC One, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

All of the expectation will be on the Dutch, despite a less than convincing group stage. Ronald Koeman’s side finished third in their group behind Austria and France, while Romania topped theirs above Slovakia and Belgium.

Netherlands’ tournament pedigree will make them the clear favourites against Romania, although they will need to be wary of any kind of hubris. Edward Iordanescu’s side are not to be underestimated.

BBC stalwart Steve Wilson will provide the commentary as Romania look to produce a shock and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2000.

He will be joined by Danny Murphy, who has been with the BBC since his retirement as a player in 2013.

Who are the pundits and presenters for Romania vs Netherlands?

As ever, Gary Lineker will lead the programme. The former England striker has now been presenting for the BBC for 25 years and by this point is a seasoned veteran.

He's joined by Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Ashley Williams as pundits.

