Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Germany vs Hungary?

Martin Keown will be on co-comms duty for Germany vs Hungary

Who are the commentators for Germany vs Hungary?

Hosts Germany return to Euro 2024 action on Wednesday afternoon after kicking off the tournament with a 5-1 thrashing against Scotland. Their latest opponents are Hungary, who began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland.

The BBC will be broadcasting the action live for UK audiences, so here is a look at who be in the gantry and in the studio.

VIDEO: Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Experienced commentator Steve Wilson will be the lead commentator for this Group A clash and he will be joined in the commentary box by former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown.

Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will present the BBC One coverage for this match and he will be joined by Football Focus presenter and former Arsenal and England right-back Alex Scott, Brentford boss Thomas Frank and ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand

What is the protocol for postponing games at Euro 2024?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Germany line-up from the Euro 2008 game against Austria?