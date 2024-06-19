Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Germany vs Hungary?
The BBC have announced their commentator and pundit crew for Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024
Who are the commentators for Germany vs Hungary?
Hosts Germany return to Euro 2024 action on Wednesday afternoon after kicking off the tournament with a 5-1 thrashing against Scotland. Their latest opponents are Hungary, who began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland.
The BBC will be broadcasting the action live for UK audiences, so here is a look at who be in the gantry and in the studio.
Who are the BBC commentators for Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024?
Experienced commentator Steve Wilson will be the lead commentator for this Group A clash and he will be joined in the commentary box by former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown.
Back in the studio, Gary Lineker will present the BBC One coverage for this match and he will be joined by Football Focus presenter and former Arsenal and England right-back Alex Scott, Brentford boss Thomas Frank and ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.
