Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Netherlands vs Austria?

The final games of Euro 2024's Group D take place on Tuesday and although three sides have already booked their places in the last 16, there is plenty to play for.

The Netherlands are safely through to the knockout stages, but if they beat Austria and better France's result against Poland in the process, they will top the group. Should Austria defeat the Dutch, it will give them a top two finish and they could win the group if France drop points against Poland.

A busy early evening of as-it-stands tables and brain-hurting permutations awaits, but who will be bringing us the Euro 2024 action on the BBC? FourFourTwo takes a look.

Former Scotland international McFadden is in the studio (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lead commentator for this one will be Jonathan Pearce, one of the BBC's most experienced on the microphone. Pearce has been covering football on the BBC since the 1990s and even found time to lend his voice to Robot Wars back in the day. He will be joined by former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy on co-commentary duty.

Over in the BBC studio, Gabby Logan will present the action and will call upon an trio of ex-players turned pundits to review the action. Former Everton and Scotland striker James McFadden will be there, as will ex-Germany and Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger and former Swansea and Wales centre-back Ashley Williams.

With the France vs Poland match being televised on BBC One, this clash will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.45pm, ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

