Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Spain vs Germany?

Euro 2024 is back this evening after a two-day hiatus with Germany taking on Spain in the first of four quarter finals.

Germany will be backed by humongous home support in Stuttgart and are likely to have their work cut out against an organised and so far impressive Spain outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's side have netted ten goals at the tournament to this point and have been a joy to watch.

Spain, bolstered by the impressive Lamine Yamal, have also majestic in attack and easily dispatched of Georgia in the last round 4-1 to set-up what has all the early makings of a strong last-eight clash.

ITV unsurprisingly have their usual suspect on commentary for the occasion, with Sam Matterface acting as lead commentator. Matterface has been with ITV Sport since 2020 and will be backed up by the more-than popular Ally McCoist who is likely to provide plenty of comical jibes across the evening, as per.

Who are the pundits and presenters for Spain vs Germany?

Mark Pougatch is set to be joined by Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gaizka Mendieta for live coverage, as they talk us through all the action in Germany.

Pougatch has often drawn criticism for his dulcet tones but expect banter aplenty from popular duo Keane and Wright. Mendieta will likely be on hand to back up Spain's credentials having amassed 40 caps for the country.

