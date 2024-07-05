Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Spain vs Germany?

By
published

Euro 2024 returns to our screens this even as host nation Germany takes on Spain

Sam Matterface
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is back this evening after a two-day hiatus with Germany taking on Spain in the first of four quarter finals.

Germany will be backed by humongous home support in Stuttgart and are likely to have their work cut out against an organised and so far impressive Spain outfit. Julian Nagelsmann's side have netted ten goals at the tournament to this point and have been a joy to watch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.