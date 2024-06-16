Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Slovenia vs Denmark?

Slovenia and Denmark will kick off the action in Group C on Sunday afternoon ahead of England rounding out the group’s first round of fixtures by taking on Serbia later in the day.

ITV’s Euro 2024 punditry team will host coverage of the 5pm kick-off, with Slovenia playing in just their second-ever Euros as an independent nation having last qualified in 2000. They also went to the World Cup in 2002 and 2010, but have never made it past the group stage of any of their major tournament outings.

Denmark were shock winners in 1992 despite failing to qualify for the tournament – they were a late replacement for the dissolving Yugoslavia – and surprised many by reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2020, ultimately losing to England in extra-time.

Pien Meulensteen will lead the commentary and is likely to be a household name to many viewers already despite being just 27 years old.

Born in the Netherlands to former Manchester United assistant manager Rene but of course raised predominantly in the UK, Meulensteen has carved out a reputation as one of sports broadcasting’s brightest up-and-comers. This is her second major tournament for ITV having also covered the Women’s World Cup last year.

Ally McCoist will be Meulensteen’s co-commentator for this Euro 2024 clash, having also covered Scotland’s 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening game. The legendary former Rangers and Scotland centre-forward twice won the European Golden Shoe as the top scorer in all of Europe’s domestic leagues, in 1992 and 1993.

Since retiring in 2001, McCoist has been a regular presence on TV and radio as a pundit and presenter, and had a three-year spell as manager of Rangers during a from 2011-14, helping them climb back up from the fourth tier to the second following their three-league relegation after going into administration.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the studio offering analysis alongside host Laura Woods are three former England internationals in Manchester United Class of 92 star Gary Neville, former Everton and Manchester City centre-back Joleon Lescott, and former Chelsea, Juventus and Lionesses striker Eniola Aluko.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.

More specifically, details on the Slovenia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free