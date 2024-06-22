Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Belgium vs Romania?

Szymon Marciniak will take charge of Belgium vs Romania at Euro 2024

Belgium take on Romania in Saturday night's Euro 2024 clash, but who will be the referee, assistant referees, fourth official and the video assistant referee (VAR)?

The two Group E rivals had contrasting opening games, with Belgium's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia going down statistically as the biggest upset in the competition's history, per the FIFA World Rankings. Romania, meanwhile, cruised past Ukraine 3-0 and will know they have an opportunity to land a hammer blow to the Red Devils' hopes of progression tonight.

With Belgium knowing they cannot afford another defeat, it should be a lively occasion in Cologne, so who are the officiating crew tasked with keeping everything in order? FourFourTwo has got all the details you need...

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Who is the referee for Belgium vs Romania at Euro 2024?

Szymon Marciniak is one of the best referees in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Szymon Marciniak, one of the most experienced referees in the whole of Europe, will take charge of this match. The Pole was the man in the middle for the 2022 World Cup final and last season's Champions League final.

The 43-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Belgium vs Romania at Euro 2024?

The fourth official in Cologne will be Lithuanian Donatas Rumšas, who was also on the touchline for the 2022 Super Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the VAR for this Group E clash will be Tomasz Kwiatkowski. Newcastle United fans may remember that he was the VAR who recommended Szymon Marciniak review a controversial handball by Tino Livramento in their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: England star at risk of missing remainder of tournament

Euro 96, the complete history, part one: England's expectations, the dentist's chair and El Tel's troubles

Drop Harry Kane and England will improve at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate told by former Three Lions star