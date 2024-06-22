Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Belgium vs Romania?

By
published

Who will be refereeing the Euro 2024 Group E Belgium vs Romania clash?

Szymon Marciniak will take charge of Belgium vs Romania at Euro 2024
Szymon Marciniak will take charge of Belgium vs Romania at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Belgium take on Romania in Saturday night's Euro 2024 clash, but who will be the referee, assistant referees, fourth official and the video assistant referee (VAR)?

The two Group E rivals had contrasting opening games, with Belgium's 1-0 defeat to Slovakia going down statistically as the biggest upset in the competition's history, per the FIFA World Rankings. Romania, meanwhile, cruised past Ukraine 3-0 and will know they have an opportunity to land a hammer blow to the Red Devils' hopes of progression tonight.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.