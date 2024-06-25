Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for France vs Poland?

France and Poland will face off in Dortmund on Tuesday, as Euro 2024's Group D reaches its climax. While France are already through to the last 16 and Poland have been eliminated, there is still plenty on the line.

If Didier Deschamps side are to top the group, they will need to better the Netherlands' result against Austria, while the match could also hand Kylian Mbappe the chance to prove his fitness after the Real Madrid newbie broke his nose against Austria in France's opening clash.

It's a 5pm kick-off for this Euro 2024 match between France and Poland, and FourFourTwo has taken a look at the officiating crew for this one.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

Who is the referee for France vs Poland at Euro 2024?

Marco Guida (Image credit: Getty Images)

The man in the middle at the Westfalenstadion will be Italian official Marco Guida, who is officiating at a major international tournament for the first time this summer. Manchester United fans may remember him as the ref who blew up for half-time on 44 minutes and 41 seconds of their Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen earlier this season.

Guida's assistant referees are Filippo Meli and Giorgio Peretti, with the Italian trio having overseen Portugal's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic already at Euro 2024.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for France vs Poland at Euro 2024?

Rade Obrenovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rade Obrenovic of Slovenia has been appointed as the fourth official for this clash, while the officiating crew will be rounded off by Italian Massimiliano Irrati on VAR duties. Irrati was the VAR official for the 2018 World Cup final in which France beat Croatia.

