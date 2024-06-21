Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Poland vs Austria?
See who will be refereeing and who will be on VAR duties for the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Poland and Austria
Poland and Austria will both be looking to get over narrow defeats to heavyweight Euro 2024 opposition when they meet at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Friday afternoon.
Michal Probierz' Poland side squandered an early lead as they lost 2-1 to the Netherlands on Sunday, while a Max Wober own goal condemned the Austrians to a 1-0 defeat to pre-tournament favourites France on Monday night.
Both sides will know this match will be crucial for their qualification hopes, so FourFourTwo looks at who will be making up the officiating crew in Berlin.
Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Austria?
Turkish referee Umut Meler will be in charge of this one. The 37-year-old hit the headlines in December when he was punched in the face by Ankaragucu’s president, Faruk Koca following a Super Lig clash. He would end up being hospitalised for a week, but returned, undeterred a month later.
This is the Turk's first international tournament he will be joined by two of his fellow countrymen Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Erso as assistants.
Who is the fourth official and VAR referee for Poland v Austria at Euro 2024?
Slovenian Rade Obrenovic will be the fourth official today. The 33-year-old has been FIFA-listed since 2017.
VAR duties will be handled by Italian Paolo Valeri, who is one of the most experienced officials at the tournament. The 46-year-old began refereeing in Serie A in 2007 and has been FIFA-listed since 2011.
