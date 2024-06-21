Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Poland vs Austria?

By
published

See who will be refereeing and who will be on VAR duties for the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Poland and Austria

Umut Meler will be in the middle for Poland vs Austria
Umut Meler will be in the middle for Poland vs Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland and Austria will both be looking to get over narrow defeats to heavyweight  Euro 2024 opposition when they meet at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Friday afternoon. 

Michal Probierz' Poland side squandered an early lead as they lost 2-1 to the Netherlands on Sunday, while a Max Wober own goal condemned the Austrians to a 1-0 defeat to pre-tournament favourites France on Monday night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.