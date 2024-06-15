Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Spain vs Croatia?
Find out who will be in charge on the pitch and in the VAR room for the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain and Croatia
Three-time European champions Spain kick off their latest Euros campaign when they face 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia in Berlin on Saturday evening.
And both sides will be hoping for a game free from officiating controversy when they take to the pitch at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
With that in mind, FFT has everything you need to know about the referee, VAR and more for Spain vs Croatia in Group B of Euro 2024.
Who is the referee for Spain vs Croatia?
A familiar face to Premier League fans, Michael Oliver will take charge of Spain vs Croatia.
The Northumbrian has refereed in the English top flight since 2010, becoming FIFA-listed in 2012 – which allowed him to oversee big international matches.
Considered one of the best officials in Europe, Oliver has previously been selected for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.
He'll be assisted in Berlin by Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, with fellow Premier League ref Anthony Taylor – who will be in the middle later in the tournament – the fourth official.
Who is the VAR for Spain vs Croatia?
Two more Premier League referees will control things in the VAR room: Stuart Attwell is the main VAR, with David Coote and Dutchman Pol van Boekel assisting him.
Attwell and Coote regularly man VAR in the Prem, while Van Boekel has been a FIFA-listed ref since 2008.
