Euro 2024: Kim Kardashian CURSES England with Jude Bellingham link-up

The last thing you need when you're trying to win your first major trophy in [checks updated notes] 58 years is a curse, but it's happened to England!

Gareth Southgate leads the Three Lions into his fourth major tournament as manager with one aim: win Euro 2024 and bring home that first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup (ok, that was technically goldware, but YOU KNOW WHAT WE MEAN!).

Unfortunately, an unlikely figure has just gone and thrown a spanner in the works: Kim Kardashian (yes, really).

Are England about to fall foul of the Kim K curse?

Kim Kardashian has attended numerous big games in Europe with her football-mad children (Image credit: Alamy)

We know what you're thinking: what's all this Kim Kardashian curse nonsense about, then?

Well, first of all, we wish it was nonsense – but it appears to be very real (not that we're superstitious or anything over here at FFT).

You see, Kim K recently hired Jude Bellingham as a model, with the Real Madrid and England star following Neymar and Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in partnering with Kardashian's SKIMS clothing brand.

And whenever the worlds of Kardashian and football cross over, strange things seem to happen...

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last season, the reality star took her Arsenal-supporting son Saint to the Gunners' Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium; they lost on penalties.

Just three days later, she was in the stands for PSG's Ligue 1 game against Rennes – and the French giants suffered a shock 2-0 defeat, losing their 35-match home unbeaten record which had lasted almost two years.

And England had better hope Kardashian doesn't pull on a Three Lions shirt any time soon: in February last year, she donned a retro Roma Jersey – and the Italian side lost the very next day.

A similar thing happened back in December, when Kim K was snapped in a Manchester United cap – and the Red Devils proceeded to lose 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

England beware.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

HOW TO WATCH EURO 2024 Follow the action wherever you are in the world

WHO WILL WIN THE TOURNAMENT? FourFourTwo staff make their predictions

GOING GLOBAL Euros winners who were born outside Europe

EURO 2024 SQUADS Who's on the plane to Germany?

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Ultimate Euros Quiz?