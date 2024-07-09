Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Spain vs France?

Who will be the referee and VAR for France versus Spain in their Euro 2024 semi-final?

Two of Europe's heavyweights meet in the competition's first semi-final in Munich on Tuesday evening, as Spain look to continue their fine form which saw them go through the group stage with a 100 per cent record before seeing off Georgia and Germany in the knockouts.

France, meanwhile, have found the going somewhat tougher, needing penalties to beat Portugal in the quarters, while none of their players have scored a goal from open play so far in Germany. Here's a look at the officiating team for tonight's clash.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

Who is the referee for Spain vs France at Euro 2024?

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic (Image credit: Alamy)

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will take charge of this match. The experienced 44-year-old has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2011, with his first taste of tournament football coming at Euro 2012.

Vinčić referred the group stage clash between Hungary and Switzerland, plus Spain's win over Italy so far at this tournament.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His usual assistant referees Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič will run the lines for him in Munich.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Spain vs France at Euro 2024?

Slovenian referee Nejc Kajtazovic will be the VAR (Image credit: Alamy)

Slovakian referee Ivan Kružliak will act as the fourth official here, after he took charge of Scotland's draw against Switzerland and the Netherlands's defeat to Austria in the group stage. Aston Villa fans may remember him as the referee who - correctly - did not send Emi Martinez off during their penalty shootout win over LIlle in the Europa League this season.

The video assistant referee will be Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic, who was on VAR duties during last month's Champions League final at Wembley.

More Euro 2024 stories

Jude Bellingham put his club captain on his backside and invented his celebration at 16 years old - he may be criticised for his attitude but it's BECAUSE of that steely self-belief that the England star is so good

Is there a third-place playoff at Euro 2024?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 star to play in England?