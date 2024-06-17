Euro 2024: Why do Ukraine players wear flags around their shoulders during the national anthem?

The Ukraine squad have worn the national flag when coming out for their international games for a couple of years now

Players of Ukraine line up during national anthem ceremony ahead of the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group E football match between Romania and Ukraine at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on June 17, 2024.
(Image credit: Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukraine players have continued to wear their national flag around their shoulders when lining up for the national anthem before their games at Euro 2024.

As you might expect, that new tradition began following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022 and remains sadly ongoing to this day.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.