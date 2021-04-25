European Super League: Florentino Perez warns English clubs they cannot leave easily

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez continues to insist that the Super League is not dead.

Perez was chosen to head up the breakaway competition, which was announced by its 12 founding members last Sunday.

However, a fierce backlash from fans, sponsors, players, managers, broadcasters and governing bodies forced six Premier League sides to withdraw from the tournament within 48 hours.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all announced on Tuesday that they would not be taking part.

They were soon followed by Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan, although Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have yet to pull out.

And despite considerable evidence to the contrary, Perez believes the Super League is still a viable prospect.

"I'm not going to explain now what a binding contract is," he told AS . “But the clubs cannot leave.

"Some of them, because of pressure, have had to say that they're leaving. But this project or one like it will go forward, and I hope it's soon.

"The Super League still exists, and the members are still in it. Now we have given ourselves some weeks to think, while we face the violence that some people, who don't want to lose their privileges, have used to manipulate our project.”

UEFA confirmed changes to the Champions League on Monday, with a 36-team competition set to launch in 2024.

The proposals have since been criticised by supporters, largely because two clubs will qualify via their historic results in the competition.

But Perez believes the reforms are flawed and says the Super League is the only way to improve the game in Europe.

"The Super League does not go against domestic competitions and its objective is to ensure that more money is available for all sections of football," he added.

"The concept is to generate more interest for the games. Nor do I think that the changes which UEFA have made are a real solution to the problem because what has been proposed isn't even an improvement on the current model.

“Also, we cannot wait until 2024. But in any case, we must have done something badly. We are going to try to turn this around and develop more ideas. Maybe the solution is for the top four teams in every league to play.

"The truth is, no. Not the format, that nobody understands, not the time period, because by 2024… either we fix this before or all the clubs go bankrupt."

