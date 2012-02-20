Eusebio back in hospital with hypertension

This was the third time since December that 70-year-old Eusebio, who rose to fame during the 1966 World Cup when Portugal finished third, was hospitalised.

"Eusebio was admitted back into hospital today following a hypertension crisis. In order to monitor his situation we expect him to stay for one or two days," Luz hospital clinical directors wrote in a statement.

Nicknamed the 'black panther' for his speed and the fear he instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra-time to Manchester United. Benfica won the showpiece in 1961 and 1962.

Eusebio spent Christmas in Luz hospital, where he suffered from a bilateral pneumonia for around two weeks and was admitted back in early January for a few days with acute neck pain.

A hospital spokesman said Eusebio was stable, enjoying the company of his family and had requested to watch his beloved Benfica on television against Guimaraes.