Everton close training ground after player reports coronavirus symptoms

Everton’s first-team squad have been told to stay at home after one player went into seven-day self-isolation as a precaution against the threat of coronavirus.

One player reported a high temperature on Thursday night and the club responded by closing the training ground and advising other staff to stay away from Goodison Park and its corporate headquarters at the Royal Liver Building.

“A player reported a high temperature on Thursday night and is now undertaking a period of self-isolation for seven days,” said a club statement.

“In line with Government guidelines no other players are self-isolating at this stage but the club’s USM training facility has been closed as a precaution and staff, including players, have been advised to stay away from all club sites until further notice.

“The club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.

“The health, welfare and safety of all Everton players, staff and stakeholders is the club’s absolute priority.”