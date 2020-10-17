Everton escape with point as red mist descends against Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header salvaged a 2-2 draw for Everton in a controversial 237th Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park which saw Richarlison sent off late on.

Everton had already escaped a red card and a penalty for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early in the first half for a knee-high challenge on Virgil Van Dijk, which ended the Holland captain’s afternoon, but there was no VAR reprieve for the Brazilian’s lunge on Thiago Alcantara.

Mane had put the visitors ahead in the third minute only for Michael Keane to equalise with a header midway through the first half.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds 2-1 up with 18 minutes to go with his 100th Liverpool goal only for it to be cancelled out by the in-form Calvert-Lewin with a trademark far-post leap.

Jordan Henderson thought he had won it in the five minutes of added time against 10 men when Pickford fumbled his shot but the goal was ruled out for the tightest of offside decisions against Sadio Mane.

It was another contentious decision which meant the defending Premier League champions made the short trip home aggrieved at what they perceived a failure of VAR.