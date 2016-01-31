FA Cup draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City in fifth round
Chelsea host Manchester City and Manchester United travel to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fifth round.
Chelsea will meet Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.
Guus Hiddink's side thrashed MK Dons 5-1 on Sunday and will now host the 2011 winners, who beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday.
Manchester United have been handed an away trip to League One side Shrewsbury Town, while Arsenal will meet Hull City in a repeat of the final of two seasons ago and a third-round contest from last year.
AFC Bournemouth host Everton and Tottenham take on Crystal Palace in two all-Premier League affairs, while the winner of the replay between Liverpool and West Ham will travel to face Blackburn Rovers.
The fifth-round fixtures are due to be held over the weekend of February 20 and 21.
Fifth-round draw in full:
Chelsea v Manchester City
Reading v West Brom or Peterborough United
Watford v Leeds United
Shrewsbury Town v Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool or West Ham
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Hull City
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
