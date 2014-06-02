Falcao omitted from final Colombia squad

The Monaco striker had been in major doubt for the tournament since damaging his cruciate knee ligament in a Coupe de France tie against Monts d'Or Azergues in January.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman included the forward in his provisional 29-man party announced on May 13, in the hope the 28-year-old recovered in time for their opening Group C encounter with Greece on June 14.

However, it emerged on Monday that Falcao had not recovered sufficiently to be included in the squad, in a huge blow to the nation's prospects.