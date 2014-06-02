Falcao omitted from final Colombia squad
Radamel Falcao has been cut from the Colombia squad for the FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.
The Monaco striker had been in major doubt for the tournament since damaging his cruciate knee ligament in a Coupe de France tie against Monts d'Or Azergues in January.
Colombia coach Jose Pekerman included the forward in his provisional 29-man party announced on May 13, in the hope the 28-year-old recovered in time for their opening Group C encounter with Greece on June 14.
However, it emerged on Monday that Falcao had not recovered sufficiently to be included in the squad, in a huge blow to the nation's prospects.
