Fekir: Will Fabinho be my future Liverpool team-mate? I don't know

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir is unsure whether he will move clubs before the World Cup amid growing links with Liverpool following Fabinho's move to Anfield.

Fekir's future has dominated headlines, with the France international continually refuting suggestions a Liverpool transfer is imminent.

The 24-year-old was once again asked about Liverpool and possibly playing alongside Fabinho, who swapped Monaco for Merseyside on Monday.

And after scoring in France's 2-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland, Fekir said: "If Fabinho will be my future team-mate? I will discuss about my future after the World Cup, not before.

"If I will sign somewhere before the World Cup? Honestly, I don't know."

Fekir scored France's second goal of the match before half-time after Oliver Giroud broke the deadlock three minutes earlier in Paris.

The Lyon forward netted 18 goals and supplied eight assists in Ligue 1 this season as the French side qualified for the Champions League.