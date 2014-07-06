Fenerbahce's Ucan confirms Roma medical

The 20-year-old made 15 league appearances for the Turkish champions last season, with just two of those coming as starts.

In the previous campaign, Ucan scored three times in 10 league appearances as Fenerbahce finished 10 points behind runaway champions Galatasaray.

On Sunday, Ucan told reporters that he was to travel to Italy for tests ahead of his transfer to the Serie A outfit, who finished second last season.

"I am going for a medical with Roma today," he said.

"I'll return with my signature on the contract."