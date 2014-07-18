Filipe Luis seals three-year Chelsea switch
Chelsea have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis on a three-year deal.
The Brazilian told Chelsea's official website: "This move is a dream come true for me. I now have the opportunity to play for Chelsea, and also in the Premier League.
"I'm very happy and looking forward to getting started and giving my best for the team during the coming seasons."
