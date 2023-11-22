Quiz! Can you name the goalkeepers who have kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League?

8 minutes on the clock, 25 goalkeepers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every nationality to have scored 100 Premier League goals?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Successfully keeping the opposition at bay for 90 minutes, plus added time, is no mean feat.

It requires a lot of focus, communication and pure goalkeeping ability to prevent them from finding the net.

These 25 goalkeepers have been consistently successful, registering the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

Some built up their totals quickly playing for big clubs, while others took longer to make the list.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?