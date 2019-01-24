Former Cardiff boss Solskjaer praying for good news on missing Sala

Former Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is praying for some positive news surrounding missing striker Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine forward, who became Cardiff's record signing last week after agreeing a move from Nantes in Ligue 1, was aboard a plane that disappeared on its way to the Welsh capital on Monday.

Thursday saw the start of a third day of searching for the missing aircraft and Guernsey Police confirmed that efforts have been resumed using a Channel Islands Air Search plane.

Manchester United interim boss Solskjaer, who managed Cardiff for a brief spell in 2014, is hoping there will soon be some good news.

"It's tragic news and you know when you wake up you hope to read the news that there is some good news, but of course the more time that goes the less likely it is and it's just tragic for the boy and for the family, of course, and everyone involved and associated with [him]," the Norwegian told a media conference.

"It's just one of those things that you don't think is going to happen in 2019, so we just keep on hoping and praying that there will be some good news."