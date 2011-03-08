Four Serbian fans jailed over Italy riot

Ivan Bogdanov, who scaled a fence at the Genoa stadium and threw flares on to the pitch and into the stands at the Italy-Serbia game last October, was given the longest sentence.

The four fans, banned from Italy for five years, can appeal the sentences that were handed out by an Italian court on Tuesday. Charges include aggravated assault.

Italy were awarded a 3-0 walkover win by UEFA following the abandonment of the game and Serbia were told they would have to play at least one home match behind closed doors.