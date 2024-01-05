FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up: Manchester United want 'the next Moises Caicedo', but face competition from Premier League sides

The January transfer window is open for business, offerings clubs the chance to make important deals which could aid and save seasons.

Naturally, the Premier League's leading sides dominate the gossip, but that doesn't mean clubs elsewhere in the division aren't being linked with moves.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through all of the transfers that could happen in January, according to the latest gossip and rumours from the last 24 hours.

"The next Moises Caicedo" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daily transfer deal wrap-up

With Casemiro's fitness issues and Sofyan Amrabat's poor form this term, Manchester United are in the market for a new central midfielder. And, after the many big-money signings in the past, it seems the Red Devils will have a change of tact in the transfer market as they target LDU Qutio midfielder Oscar Zambrano - who has been compared to fellow countryman Moises Caicedo. (Diario Olé Ecuador)

However, the same report mentions that Luton Town are also interested. Bournemouth are reportedly set to bid for Zambrano, too, with the promise of a more regular football part of the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have been closely keeping tabs on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez in recent weeks as well, with the Spaniard impressing scouts. Real Madrid still own 50 per cent of the player's rights and hold a sell-on-clause, however, complicating any potential deal. (The Sun)

Goalkeeper Mary Earps is "open" to staying at Manchester United past the end of her contract in June, despite interest from Barcelona and PSG. The French side have emerged as the frontrunner for her signature, but the English 'keeper could continue with United from next season. (Evening Standard & The Telegraph)

Former Chelsea defender and England centre-back Fikayo Tomori could be heading to Bayern Munich to link up with international team-mate Harry Kane, with the German side enquiring about his availability at AC Milan. A potential deal could also scupper Trevoh Chalobah's exit from Stamford Bridge. (Sky Germany)

Tomori could be leaving AC Milan (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been told that they'll need to pay Everton £70m to secure Amadou Onana, with the Gunners having already had an approach knocked back. (Teamtalk)

Mikel Arteta's side are confident of bringing 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato to the Emirates Stadium, too, with the Dutchman having impressed at such a young age. (Telegraph)

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could be heading back to the Premier League, just six months after joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. Fulham are reportedly the frontrunners, but a number of Premier League sides are said to be interested. (Talksport)

Newcastle United could look to disrupt local rivals Sunderland by signing Jobe Bellingham, despite the Englishman only move to the Stadium of Light in the summer. The Magpies were interested in the 18-year-old prior to his move to Sunderland, but couldn't guarantee first team action. Eddie Howe's side are now more convinced of his quality, though, and might launch a bid. (The Daily Mail)

Goalkeeper is also a position that Newcastle will look to address in this window, with Monza stopper Michele Di Gregorio at the top of the list. The Italian will provide cover for the injured Nick Pope. (Area Napoli)

