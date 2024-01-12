FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up: Manchester United and Arsenal eye striker as Newcastle make transfer admission

It’s January, so that means busted diets, empty bank accounts and more transfer rumours than you can shake a stick at.

Clubs across Europe are scrambling to get fresh faces in through the door before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month and the rumour mill is in full operation.

Less than three weeks of the window remain and FourFourTwo is here to run over the big rumours from the past 24 hours…

Daily transfer deal wrap-up

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ajax forward Brian Brobbey. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag handed the forward his debut as an 18-year-old at Ajax in 2020 and is considering a reunion with Anthony Martial set to leave the club at the end of the season. Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to be eyeing the 21-year-old as they look to address their current goalscoring malaise. (Daily Mirror)

Roma are said to be ‘confident’ of keeping Paulo Dybala at the club this month, despite Chelsea being in ‘constant’ contact with the 30-year-old’s representatives over a move. A reported release clause in the player’s contract that would allow him to move for £10million is said to expire on January 15. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that his side will not be in for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this month. Speaking in his pre-match press confernce, Howe dismissed reports that the Magpies had lodged an interest in the former Liverpool forward, with FFP limits put paid to any change of landing the in-form 26-year-old. "I love Solanke,” Howe said. “I signed him for Bournemouth and rate him very highly. But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level."

(Image credit: PA)

Injury-hit West Ham United are said to be among a number of clubs eyeing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. Chelsea have previously been linked with the 22-year-old who is valued at around £30million. (ESPN)

Aston Villa duo Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore have been told they can leave the club this month. Boss Unai Emery confirmed that the out-of-favour duo are free to leave during his pre-Everton press conference, as he played down the prospect of any new signings. "Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore can leave, and in that case we can think about adding some players, but not at the moment,” he said. “I want to support the players we have now."

Italian heavyweights Juventus and Napoli are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala, accoridng to Sky in Italy. Neither side have yet lodged an official bid, with the two sides both previously having a report interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United and Rangers have been joined by Marseille in the chase for the the signature of highly-rated Scottish defender Josh Doig. The 21-year-old joined Serie A side Hellas Verona in 2022 and has made 11 appearances this season. (Daily Express and Sky Sports)

More transfer news

Manchester United ready to replace star they only signed in the summer: report

Chelsea move for Thiago Silva replacement, but signing depends on Conor Gallagher: report

Tottenham Hotspur announce triple deal – with fourth move on the way: report





