France v Wales live stream: How to watch the international friendly wherever you are in the world

France v Wales live stream, Sky Sports and S4C, Wednesday 2 June, 8.05pm BST

Wales face a huge test in their first Euro 2020 warm-up game when they take on world champions France in Nice on Wednesday.

Les Bleus are among the favourites to be crowned European champions at this summer’s tournament, three years after winning the World Cup in Russia.

Their star-studded squad includes a large Premier League contingent and Wales will be hoping to spring a big surprise in the first of their two pre-tournament friendly games.

Robert Page’s side face Albania four days later, before kicking off their Group A campaign against Switzerland on June 12.

Wales then face Turkey on June 16 and Italy on June 20, as they look to repeat the heroics of five years ago, when they stormed all the way to the semi-finals.

France face Bulgaria in their final warm-up game before beginning their Group F fixtures against Germany on June 15.

Didier Deschamps’ side were drawn in the so-called ‘group of death’ and face Hungary on June 19 before taking on reigning European champions Portugal on June 23 in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Wales have won one of their last five meetings with France, 1-0 win in 1982, and all their clashes have been in friendly games.

The most recent was a 2-0 win for the French in Paris in November 2017, when Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored.

Kick-off is at 8.05pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports and S4C in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

