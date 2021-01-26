Frank Lampard determined to return to management following Chelsea sacking - report

Frank Lampard intends to continue his managerial career after being dismissed as Chelsea manager on Monday, according to reports.

Lampard was sacked after overseeing just two victories in Chelsea’s last eight Premier League games.

The Blues sit ninth in the table and are already 11 points adrift of Manchester United in top spot.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be confirmed as Lampard’s successor before Wednesday’s clash with Wolves.

And the Daily Telegraph , the publication which broke the news of Lampard’s sacking, reports that the 42-year-old is not about to walk away from management.

Lampard’s wife Christine is pregnant, so Lampard may not seek an immediate return to the dugout.

But according to friends, the former England international is determined to prove himself as a successful Premier League manager.

Lampard has aired his disappointment at not being given more time to turn the situation at Stamford Bridge around.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long,” he said in a statement published by the League Managers Association.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

"I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

