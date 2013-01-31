Fulham land Milan's Emanuelson on loan

"Fulham Football Club is delighted to announce the loan signing of Urby Emanuelson until the end of the 2012/13 season," the London club said on their website.

The 26-year-old, capped 16 times by the Netherlands, can play on the left side of the pitch at either full-back or midfield and worked with Fulham boss Martin Jol at Ajax Amsterdam in 2009/10.

Emanuelson moved to Italy two years ago and won the Serie A title in his first season.