Gary Neville and Paul Merson identify 'problem' player in Arsenal loss to Aston Villa

By Ben Hayward
published

Gary Neville and Paul Merson were in agreement about one "problem" player for Arsenal in their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Gary Neville working as a pundit during Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville and Paul Merson have agreed on one "problem" player for Arsenal in the Gunners' 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League with a loss to Villa and the Gunners' former manager Unai Emery, which leaves last season's champions two points clear as Liverpool were also beaten by Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1