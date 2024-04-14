Gary Neville and Paul Merson identify 'problem' player in Arsenal loss to Aston Villa

Gary Neville and Paul Merson have agreed on one "problem" player for Arsenal in the Gunners' 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League with a loss to Villa and the Gunners' former manager Unai Emery, which leaves last season's champions two points clear as Liverpool were also beaten by Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday.

Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins scored the goals for Villa in the 84th and 87th minutes as Arsenal sought the three points late in the game but ultimately ended up with none.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Arsenal against Aston Villa in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal had started brightly, but missed an early chance through Gabriel Jesus, and Neville thought the Brazilian should have done better with his header.

After the former Manchester City man messed up a pass late in the first half, Neville said on Sky Sports: "He's been so scruffy in the final part of his game Gabriel Jesus, during the first half.

"He's still shaking his head and wondering how he didn’t make that pass. He hustles and harasses but his imperfection is the problem at the moment."

And speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Arsenal favourite Paul Merson was critical of Mikel Arteta's decision to bring in Jesus in place of Jorginho.

"I said before the game I didn't like Arteta's decision with the team he picked," he said. "Keep on playing the same team that wins every week, don't have the wool pulled over your eyes for a 25-minute cameo against Bayern Munich. Jesus comes on and does well and he moves Havertz.

"They've won nine of 10 with Jorginho and Havertz playing where they were. It was a bench today that if it wasn't going right, he didn't have anyone. Usually, you have Trossard and Jesus to come on.

"He did it against Southampton last season when he left Jorginho out last season. The pressure gets to everybody. That’s where you need a Pep Guardiola who keeps cool."

