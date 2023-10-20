Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in talks over exit: report

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have contacted Jadon Sancho’s representatives as they look to take advantage of his unsettled situation at Manchester United with a January bid, say reports.

The England international has been frozen out of the Red Devils squad this season following a fall-out with Erik ten Hag.

A resolution still looks distant, with Sancho training alone since September and refusing to meet Ten Hag’s demand that he apologises in front of the squad, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

There is no peace between Sancho and Ten Hag yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

The situation has left the winger’s Old Trafford career on thin ice, little over two years after he joined in a bumper £73 million move from Dortmund following a superb spell in the Bundesliga.

The report claims that a return to the German side is among the potential mid-season exit routes for Sancho.

Juventus have also shown interest, but the 23-year-old is said to prefer the idea of a loan move as he doesn’t want to give up on his United future entirely.

With the relationship between player and manager showing little sign of improving, a January move could be the only way for the former Manchester City man to play some football this season.

Sancho starred during his time at Dortmund (Image credit: PA)

The Guardian writes that senior players have encouraged Sancho to make peace with the manager.

Sancho was named in the Bundesliga team of the season for two consecutive years between 2018 and 2020 and fired Dortmund to the DFB-Pokal trophy in 2020/21.

But he has struggled to replicate his German form in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 82 games across all competitions over his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

