Goalkeeper Henderson returns to Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades have landed their “number one target” after re-signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was an ever-present in the Blades’ promotion-winning campaign last season and kept a total of 21 clean sheets.

Wilder told his club’s official website: “Dean was always our number one target. We’ve had to fight to get a good deal and that’s part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market.”

Henderson’s return swiftly follows the arrival of midfielder Ben Osborn, who became the Blades’ sixth summer signing after joining from Nottingham Forest.

The Forest academy product made 230 appearances for the Reds in all competitions having made his debut against Ipswich in March 2014.

The 24-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a three-year deal.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him,” said Wilder.

“He’s got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we’re looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

“We are putting together a group that’s got to be competitive in arguably the best division in the world.

“We’re not getting flustered with people talking about where we are getting our players from, we’re delighted with the work we’ve done, I’m really excited and seeing the players we’ve got in the building already, from Jags (Phil Jagielka) to the likes of Ravel (Morrison), Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and now Ben Osborn.”