"Good question, I don't know": Everton star Andre Gomes gives iconic interview with Spanish publication

Everton schemer Andre Gomes does his talking on the pitch. In fact, he does very little talking off the pitch.

That's the conclusion that FourFourTwo have come to, after an interview with the Portuguese star surfaced on Twitter at the weekend. In it, Gomes is asked a number of icebreaker-style questions – such as whether he has a superstition or what his favourite book is.

He doesn't quite give one-word answers… but he isn't far off.

Everton star Andre Gomes answers answers icebreaker questions

Still thinking about this André Gomes interview.Favorite movie? “Good question, I don’t know.”An ability apart from football? “Some but none in particular.”Favorite book? “I don’t know.”A place to chill out? “Various.”A superstition? “I don’t have one.” pic.twitter.com/7CLyiZAbc1June 12, 2022 See more

Among the answers given, Gomes simply states that his favourite place to chill out is “various”, while he has “some” abilities other than football… “but none in particular”.

He doesn't have a superstition, either. Nor does Gomes have a favourite book. When asked for his favourite movie, Gomes got off to a good start with answer. “Good question,” he replied before tapering off with “I don’t know.”

Similarly, Gomes answers “I'm not going to say any in particular,” for his favourite kind of music, narrowing it down to Spanish, while claiming, “I have no problem with food,” when asked for his favourite dish.

(Image credit: Getty)

“But if I have to choose,” he almost begrudgingly says, “pasta with bolognese.”

The Q&A was printed as part of a larger interview in 2016 with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, (opens in new tab) when the chatty midfielder had moved to Barcelona from Valencia.

Gomes opened up a little more in that particular conversation about his expectations of Barcelona, playing as a lone pivot and what it's like to share dressing rooms with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

(Image credit: Getty)

Even then, however, the enigmatic Gomes refused to say who he'd give the Ballon d'Or to and didn't elaborate on the city of Barcelona any more than to say, "it is a very big city that I will have to get to know little by little."

Perhaps his sense of humour has been lost in translation. The No.8 is currently linked with moves away from Everton to Benfica and to Porto.