Grab a Black Friday football boots deal on the Neymar-worn Puma Future 7 Ultimate – there's 38% off right now at Pro:Direct Sport

The Puma Future 7 Ultimate holds the crown as the most comfortable football boot in the FourFourTwo best football boots buyers guide and is worn by Neymar, Jack Grealish and James Maddison to name just a few. Pro:Direct Sport currently has Black Friday football boot deals on these top-rated boots from Puma with huge discounts of up to 38% off.

This deal becomes even better when you sign up for the Pro:Direct Sport Elite Club in the US and VIP Members Club in the UK – with a further 10% discount available on these boots and across the entire site.

Puma Future 7 Ultimate FG/AG:

Were $240, now $180 at Pro:Direct US

Were £210, now £140 at Pro:Direct UK The Puma Future 7 Ultimate is constructed using Puma's Fuzionfit360 material which makes these boots one of the most comfortable out there. The Future 7 has a wider fit and the Fuzionfit360 material will stretch slightly over time making them a perfect boot for those who need that extra breathing space out on the pitch. Available in various colour options and the majority of sizes, they currently have a generous $60 / £70 Black Friday discount, plus that extra 10% sign-up bonus. Read our full Puma Future 7 Ultimate review.

Puma Future 7 Ultimate MXSG:

Were $240, now $180 at Pro:Direct US

Were £210, now £130 at Pro:Direct UK The Puma Future 7 Ultimate MXSG is built for comfort, control and touch on the ball. Puma says everything about the Future 7 is designed with playmakers in mind – perfect agility, precision and power in front of the goal. Also available in various colour options and the majority of sizes, the MXSG variant currently has a generous $60 / £80 Black Friday discount, plus that extra 10% sign-up bonus.

The Puma name is synonymous with some of the best football boots ever made and goes back over 70 years – with a list of legendary players like Eusebio, Pele, Maradona, and Matthäus all wearing Puma through their careers. Puma has evolved its football boot design over the decades and those legendary names of the game would be hard pushed to recognise the Future 7 Ultimate as being anything close to the boots they wore.

The clue’s in the name with the Future and it's designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in football – aimed to maximise fit, agility and stability ensuring players have the right amount of support and traction to change direction quickly.



The Future concept began in 2018 with the Future NETFIT and its lace-how-you-like customizable closure system. Future Ultimate uses PWRTAPE tech on the upper to offer targeted support. The goal is the same with every Future Ultimate – enable players to move unrestricted and showcase their skill and creative flair.

If you're not sure about the Puma Future 7 Ultimate then our buying guides on the best football boots for strikers and the best football boots for wingers , are well worth a look packed with our recommendations and advice.