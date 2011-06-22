Greek police make arrests in match-fixing probe

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the nine suspects' homes following an investigation by Greek judicial authorities.

The probe was prompted by European football's governing body UEFA which submitted a list of 41 matches to the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO).

"As part of the Athens prosecutor's investigation a large-scale police operation has been conducted, which has resulted in nine arrests so far in connection with match-fixing. Investigations are continuing," said a police statement.

The list concerned matches from the top flight and the second division of Greek football over the last three seasons, as well as several Greek Cup games.

The nine Greek nationals are accused of several charges including betting fraud, money laundering and participation in a criminal group, said police.

They will be taken to a prosecutor on Thursday when their identities will be made public.