Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann is adamant he is happy with life at the club, regardless of Manchester United's interest.
Antoine Griezmann can see no reason to leave Atletico Madrid amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
The Premier League giants reportedly view Griezmann as the ideal recruit for next season, but it looks like Jose Mourinho will have a fight on his hands to lure the France international to Old Trafford.
"I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome," Griezmann told La1.
"Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid.
"The weather is great, my team-mates are some of the best you can have and I am working with a great coach.
"So I am feeling very well here. I see no reason why I would want to leave."
Griezmann has a contract with Atletico until June 2021.
The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Vicente Calderon side once more this season, netting 20 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.
