Guardiola rings the changes for Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola has opted to make four changes to his Manchester City starting XI for the derby clash with Manchester United as the hosts close in on the Premier League title.

City must win in order to seal the crown, but Guardiola must also balance his priorities after his side fell to a 3-0 first-leg loss against Liverpool in the Champions League, with the return clash to come on Tuesday.

Star man Kevin De Bruyne is among those to the bench, with Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus also missing out as Guardiola starts without a recognised striker.

Sergio Aguero is still not fit enough to make City's starting line-up but is on the bench, with Raheem Sterling likely to take up a central role up front, while Bernardo Silva comes in for De Bruyne – Danilo and Fabian Delph replacing Walker and Laporte respectively.

How we line-up in the 176th Manchester Derby!City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Silva, Sane, SterlingSubs | Bravo, Walker, Agüero, Laporte, De Bruyne, Jesus, Yaya TouréPresented by April 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Guardiola's sensational claims that Paul Pogba was offered to City in the January transfer window by agent Mino Raiola has not deterred Jose Mourinho from starting the France midfielder.

Pogba will join Ander Herrera in midfield, with the Spaniard one of two changes from Mourinho – Eric Bailly also coming in to United's line up.