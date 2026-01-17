How to watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Manchester Derby and Michael Carrick's homecoming
The 198th Manchester derby takes place at Old Trafford - here's how to watch the Premier League clash wherever you are in the world
Watch Man United vs Man City for a fiery Manchester Derby in the Premier League today, with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.
• Date: Saturday 17 January 2025
• Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 07:30am ET
• Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
The 198th Manchester derby takes place today as Manchester United hosts Manchester City.
The Red Devils appointed former captain Michael Carrick as Ruben Amorim's replacement, after the 40-year-old was sacked earlier this month.
Manchester City eased past Newcastle United in their first-leg Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this week, winning 2-0 in the North East.
Antoine Semenyo already has two goals from his opening two games as a City player and will be looking to build on that tally this weekend.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch United vs City online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Man Utd vs Man City in the UK
Manchester United vs Manchester City is this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will be live from 11:30 am (UK).
TNT Sports usually hosts the early kick-off but they've swapped slots this week, instead taking Forest vs Arsenal in the teatime kick-off.
Watch Man Utd vs Man City in the US
Across the pond in the United States, Man Utd vs Man City will be shown on USA Network.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.
How to watch Man Utd vs Man City in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Man City on Stan Sport.
Watch Man Utd vs Man City from anywhere
Out of the country when Man Utd vs Man City is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
Can I still get tickets to Man Utd vs Man City?
Tickets for Man Utd vs Man City on Saturday are still available via Seat Unique.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Man Utd vs Man City: Preview
Manchester United are at the beginning of another new chapter with Carrick now at the helm.
After Amorim's departure, the Red Devils new head coach has been tasked with ensuring a return to European football, and we now know that must come in the way of a high Premier League finish.
United crashed out of the FA Cup against Brighton last week, meaning they will now play their shortest season in over 100 years.
The good news is Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are both back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and are expected to go straight back into the starting XI.
City comfortably beat Newcastle to take a huge step towards another Carabao Cup final on Tuesday.
The Sky Blues are six points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to close that gap between now and May.
Pep Guardiola's side beat their crosstown rivals 3-0 back in September and will hope for more of the same in this one.
Bernardo Silva slotted in alongside Nico O'Reilly in midfield in midweek, with Nico Gonzalez missing out through injury.
See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season
Man Utd vs Man City: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City
This may be tighter than most think and we are backing a draw at Old Trafford in the early kick-off.
