How to watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV coverage, preview for Manchester Derby and Michael Carrick's homecoming

The 198th Manchester derby takes place today as Manchester United hosts Manchester City.

The Red Devils appointed former captain Michael Carrick as Ruben Amorim's replacement, after the 40-year-old was sacked earlier this month.

Manchester City eased past Newcastle United in their first-leg Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this week, winning 2-0 in the North East.

Antoine Semenyo already has two goals from his opening two games as a City player and will be looking to build on that tally this weekend.

Man Utd vs Man City: Preview

Manchester United are at the beginning of another new chapter with Carrick now at the helm.

After Amorim's departure, the Red Devils new head coach has been tasked with ensuring a return to European football, and we now know that must come in the way of a high Premier League finish.

United crashed out of the FA Cup against Brighton last week, meaning they will now play their shortest season in over 100 years.

The good news is Amad and Bryan Mbeumo are both back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and are expected to go straight back into the starting XI.

City comfortably beat Newcastle to take a huge step towards another Carabao Cup final on Tuesday.

The Sky Blues are six points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to close that gap between now and May.

Pep Guardiola's side beat their crosstown rivals 3-0 back in September and will hope for more of the same in this one.

Bernardo Silva slotted in alongside Nico O'Reilly in midfield in midweek, with Nico Gonzalez missing out through injury.

Man Utd vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City

This may be tighter than most think and we are backing a draw at Old Trafford in the early kick-off.