Halil Dervisoglu joins Brentford on long-term deal

Brentford have completed the signing of Turkey youth international Halil Dervisoglu from Sparta Rotterdam.

The Bees initially announced an agreement to sign Dervisoglu in August and the 20-year-old has now put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Dervisoglu has been training with the squad ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Stoke and will become eligible to play once international clearance has been received.

The forward, who was born in Rotterdam but is of Turkish heritage, has worked his way through the youth ranks at Sparta and made his senior debut in May 2018.

Having helped Sparta win promotion to the Eredivisie last season, Dervisoglu has scored five goals in 17 top-flight appearances this term.

Speaking in August, Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club’s website: “Halil is a great talent. He is a striker that does a little bit of everything. He can finish with both feet, he is good in the air, he can run in behind, he can hold the ball up and he scores goals.

“He is also a young player and there is still more to come from him. Our coaching staff will help him develop and reach the very top level that he is capable of.”