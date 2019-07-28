Hamburg sign Amaechi from Arsenal

Hamburg have signed winger Xavier Amaechi from Arsenal on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old passed a medical on Saturday and becomes the German club’s 11th summer signing.

Amaechi, an England youth international, told Hamburg’s official website: “The conditions here really are perfect.

“I’m really impressed by the team, the fans and the stadium. I think it’s a big chance for me to play for this club.”