Helsinki midfielder banned in betting probe

A further six men have been remanded in custody in connection with the allegations, the Finnish National Prosecutor's Office has said.

"He (Yobe) has been suspended from training and games temporarily and we are starting discussions with Dominic about the situation immediately," club spokesman Felix Siivonen said by telephone from Helsinki.

"When we get more information from the police and from Dominic we will be making some decisions but it's far too early to say just yet."

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing in Finland following the apprehension of a Singaporean man at Vaanta Airport last month.