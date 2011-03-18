Helsinki midfielder banned in betting probe
By app
STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - HJK Helsinki's Zambian midfielder Dominic Yobe has been questioned by Finnish police in relation to match-fixing allegations and instructed not to leave the country, the club told Reuters on Friday.
A further six men have been remanded in custody in connection with the allegations, the Finnish National Prosecutor's Office has said.
"He (Yobe) has been suspended from training and games temporarily and we are starting discussions with Dominic about the situation immediately," club spokesman Felix Siivonen said by telephone from Helsinki.
"When we get more information from the police and from Dominic we will be making some decisions but it's far too early to say just yet."
The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into match-fixing in Finland following the apprehension of a Singaporean man at Vaanta Airport last month.
