Hull eyeing Arsenal FA Cup final revenge

After also being paired together in Monday's rehearsal draw, the Premier League duo will meet at the Emirates Stadium in early January thanks to a curious quirk of fate.

Steve Bruce's men found themselves 2-0 up after just eight minutes in the 2013-14 Cup final at Wembley in May, with defenders James Chester and Curtis Davies getting the goals.

But Arsenal battled back and forced extra-time as Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny drew Arsene Wenger's side level, before Aaron Ramsey netted the winner with 108 minutes on the clock - ending the club's nine-year wait for a trophy.

Three of the five non-league sides left in the competition face the prospect of going head-to-head with Premier League opposition, as Dover Athletic host Crystal Palace, Gateshead visit West Brom and Wrexham travel to Stoke City.

Blyth Spartans, the lowest-ranked club left in the Cup, host Birmingham City, while the final non-league side already through to the third round, Southport, travel to Championship leaders Derby County.

Manchester United will be hosted by the winner of Accrington Stanley and Yeovil Town, while Premier League leaders Chelsea meet Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool go to League Two's AFC Wimbledon - almost 27 years after Wimbledon's famous win over the Merseyside club in the 1988 final.

Sunderland entertain Leeds United in a repeat of the 1973 final, and Everton entertain West Ham in one of the four all-top-flight fixtures.

Draw in full:

Arsenal v Hull City

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Stoke City v Wrexham

Charlton Athletic v Blackburn

Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday

Aldershot or Rochdale v Nottingham Forest

West Brom v Gateshead

Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City

Aston Villa v Blackpool

Rotherham v Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town v Reading

Oxford United or Tranmere Rovers v Swansea City

Cardiff City v Colchester United

Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Sunderland v Leeds United

Burnley v Tottenham

Millwallv Bradford

Derby County v Southport

Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham v Wolves

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Scunthorpe United or Worcester City v Chesterfield

Everton v West Ham United

Cambridge United or Mansfield Town v Bury or Luton Town

Chelsea v Watford

Barnsley or Chester City v Middlesbrough

QPR v Sheffield United

Accrington Stanley or Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Preston North End v Norwich City

Doncaster Rovers v Bristol City