'I don’t actually mind what he said - a change would do him a world of good': Roy Keane sympathetic to Marcus Rashford wanting a move away from Manchester United

Roy Keane believes Marcus Rashford moving away from Manchester United would do him 'a world of good'.

Rashford - who told Henry Winter earlier this week he is now ready for a new challenge - is set to be once again left out of Ruben Amorim's squad, as the Red Devils prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The England international is already said to be attracting interest from teams in Spain and Saudi Arabia with his future hanging in the balance ahead of the January transfer window.

Roy Keane says Marcus Rashford should secure a move away from Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim is keeping his feelings under wraps over Marcus Rashford's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[On Marcus Rashford’s interview with Henry Winter] I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on," Keane said, who was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet

"Sometimes a deal just works for everybody – it’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid. A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.”

Roy Keane left Manchester United after his own controversies back in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keane himself left Manchester United after high-scale controversy back in 2005, after falling out with then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Amorim and Rashford are not yet at breaking point but the former Sunderland boss added how Rashford is unlikely to ever return to the form we saw in the 2022/23 season.

“My only warning for players like that – he [Marcus Rashford] has all those traits as a footballer. If you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back. We know that for great players, it’s nothing to do with money – it’s about the next challenge, and your pride. Marcus seems to have lost his way, and he’s lost his hunger.

"We’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field, and if he’s a bit distracted by that, it might be hard to get it back. He might get it back with a change of club and scenery, but I don’t think he’ll get the hunger back at United," he added.

“Some lads go to other clubs from United and they’ll do well, and people will say [we shouldn’t have sold him]. ‘They’re only doing alright because that club is a better fit for them’. I’m not saying that Jadon Sancho should come back to United – maybe Chelsea is a better fit for him, he likes being in London, whatever it may be.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it now appears likely that Rashford will move on from his boyhood club, whether that be in January or during the summer months. Emerging stars like Amad and Alejandro Garnacho will help soften the blow, with a move from Sporting star Geovany Quenda also thought to be in the pipeline.

Manchester United will hope to build on their recent derby success against Manchester City this weekend, as they take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.