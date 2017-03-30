I'll be ready for United next season - Pereira

Andreas Pereira has set his sights on a place in the Manchester United first team when he completes his loan spell at Granada at the end of the season and pledged to prove his worth to the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Granada on a season-long loan deal in August before he got a chance to stake his claim for a place in Jose Mourinho's United team.

Pereira made 13 appearances for the Red Devils under previous manager Louis van Gaal, and he said the club have been in regular contact with him while he has been in Spain.

The Brazilian playmaker told United's official website: "It was nice to hear from Jose Mourinho [ahead of the loan] and it's nice that the people at United trust me and I always feel that they are watching. For me, that's very important.

"I don't feel like you're left alone when you go on loan, and it feels good. I still feel part of it. I'm doing my thing here but I'm still a United player and that's the end of the story.

"[Assistant manager] Rui Faria sometimes sends me messages and asks how it is going. He contacted me to say I scored a good goal and I am happy when I get recognised for doing good things and to know that they're watching.

"Hopefully, I will come back next season and show the fans and everyone at United that I am ready."

Pereira has made 26 appearances in LaLiga for Granada, scoring four goals, and he insists the challenge of trying to keep the 19th-placed club in Spain's top division is keeping him on his toes.

"I'm playing well," he said. "I'm trying to do my job and am getting a lot of minutes. It has been very good playing here at a high level in Spain, in La Liga, every week. I get to train and focus hard for the games and, for me, it has been very good.

"Unfortunately for the team, it has been a bit difficult this season but we're trying to get out of this situation as quickly as possible."