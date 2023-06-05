Real Madrid open talks with Tottenham over "mega deal" for Harry Kane - report

Real Madrid have made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to bring Harry Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have made Kane their top target this summer, as they seek to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema. The Spanish outlet reports that Real Madrid have already began negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is demanding at least £100 million for the England captain.

Interest in Kane is high, after the player reportedly informed Tottenham that he had no interest in extending his current deal, which expires in 12-months' time. Manchester United were thought to be the front-runners for his signature, with Erik ten Hag a huge admirer of the 29 year old striker. Yet Real's interest could change everything.

The Spanish giants have an allure few clubs can match, as well as a near-guarantee of silverware and Champions League football. The thought of linking up with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will not be lost on Kane, who appreciates he needs to move on from Spurs if he is to get his hands on any silverware in the twilight of his career.

United will still hold out hope of convincing Kane to remain in England instead. Kane is driven by the idea of breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal-scoring record. Kane, who currently sits on 213 goals after a 30-goal campaign, sits just 47 strikes behind the Newcastle United legend. Going to Old Trafford would give Kane a better chance of surpassing that milestone.