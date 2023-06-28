Tottenham Hotspur's asking price for Harry Kane revealed, as Bayern Munich make opening bid: report

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a bid for Harry Kane from Bayern Munich – but a deal may yet be done.

The England captain and record goalscorer has just a year left on his Tottenham contract and will be available for free next summer. Bayern have needed a new No.9 since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, while Manchester United and Real Madrid remain in the race for Kane's signature, too.

With new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou requiring a full-scale rebuild of a squad which finished eighth last term, however, cashing in on the most profitable asset in the side remains an option.

The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that Tottenham had rejected a £70 million bid plus add-ons for Kane from Bayern, with the likes of Real Madrid expected to entertain making an offer, should their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe fail.

Intriguingly though, Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports tweeted that, "Daniel Levy [is] in no mood to sell, and certainly not for under £100m."

Chairman Daniel Levy has previously been rumoured to want to keep Kane regardless of any offer presented to him. Should £100m be enough to part with the forward, however, he may well become an option to a number of clubs – including free-spending Chelsea, who have shifted a lot of deadwood from their squad already this window and who now have former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

There is a chance, however, that even £100m wouldn't be a satisfactory offer and that Kane just simply isn't for sale. The 29-year-old netted 30 Premier League goals last season – and Tottenham would have finished in the bottom half of the table but his output.

Kane could become one of a number of £100m players this summer, with the likes of Mbappe, Declan Rice and Victor Osimhen all rumoured to be wanted by European giants for nine figures.

The forward is valued to be worth €90m by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".