Inter captain Icardi avoids serious injury

Mauro Icardi avoided a significant injury after taking a knock in Inter's 1-1 draw with Torino on Sunday, his club have confirmed.

Inter captain Icardi took a blow to the right knee in the Serie A fixture and, despite playing the full 90 minutes, withdrew from the Argentina squad for friendlies against Russia and Nigeria as a result.

The 24-year-old was examined on Tuesday and a positive outcome suggests he is unlikely to miss any action for his club.

An official Inter statement read: "After taking a knock during Sunday's game against Torino, test results have since shown that the Nerazzurri attacker has suffered no significant injury, although there is bruising and inflammation around his right knee.

"Before returning to Luciano Spalletti's squad, Icardi will now complete four to five days of physiotherapy and an individual training programme."

Inter return to action after the international break at home to Atalanta on November 19.