Inter consider signings after Super Cup defeat

The European champions made half-hearted and unsuccessful bids for Liverpool's Javier Mascherano and Dirk Kuyt but generally looked happy with the squad which won the treble last season despite rivals at home and abroad investing.

Mario Balotelli left for Manchester City and Brazilian youngster Coutinho has been the only notable arrival, leaving some fans perplexed over why the club are not strengthening, especially after Friday's display.

"We will see if we can do something," New Inter coach Rafael Benitez told reporters in Monaco ahead of their Serie A opener at Bologna on Monday and the transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Atletico's Uruguay striker Forlan, voted the best player at the World Cup, would welcome talks with Inter owner Massimo Moratti.

"If Moratti called, I would say yes," Forlan was quoted as saying by Saturday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter have also been tracking Genoa winger Giuseppe Sculli.

