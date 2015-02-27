Inter finalise Felipe swoop on free transfer
Brazilian defender Felipe has signed a contract until the end of the season with Inter after a year without a club.
The 30-year-old left Parma in February last year after a dispute over unpaid wages – an issue that continues to plague the crisis-struck Tardini club.
Felipe joins an Inter side that have registered clean sheets in a third of their Serie A fixtures this term, but have also made a habit of conceding late goals in recent weeks.
Inter face one of Felipe's former clubs, Fiorentina, on Sunday in a fixture crucial to their hopes of securing a European spot in Serie A.
He will be unavailable to play in Inter's UEFA Europa League campaign.
