Inter finalise Felipe swoop on free transfer

The 30-year-old left Parma in February last year after a dispute over unpaid wages – an issue that continues to plague the crisis-struck Tardini club.

Felipe joins an Inter side that have registered clean sheets in a third of their Serie A fixtures this term, but have also made a habit of conceding late goals in recent weeks.

Inter face one of Felipe's former clubs, Fiorentina, on Sunday in a fixture crucial to their hopes of securing a European spot in Serie A.

He will be unavailable to play in Inter's UEFA Europa League campaign.